Another fairly decent mid-summer day

A warmer and somewhat more humid weekend is ahead. Today's temperatures reach right near seasonal normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow is a degree or two warmer in most spots, and has a slight chance for some isolated showers or storms in the heating of the day. A better chance for storms comes late on Monday into Tuesday, some of which could be on the strong side. These are along a front that will drop our temperatures just a bit toward the end of the week, though without the same kind of dry air we saw this past week.