Another employee accused of theft from Nordstrom center in Cedar Rapids

Another Nordstrom employee has been accused of stealing from the company fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County court records say 18-year-old Abraham Tarley is charged with theft. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press. The Gazette reports that Tarley tried to sell some of the $7,000 worth of items on Facebook.

Investigators say in a criminal complaint that he admitted to the thefts and returned some of the goods.

Tarley was at least the fourth Nordstrom employee charged in a little more than a year with thefts from the center.