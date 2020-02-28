Another early morning dusting, then clearing

Like yesterday, there may be a dusting of snow in any given location to start your day. Very few impacts from this snow are expected at this time and it should quit by mid-morning at the latest. Also in similar fashion to yesterday, the sun should take care of it and melt any snow that did accumulate. Plan on highs again in the upper 20s north to mid-30s farther south.

This weekend, the warmup is on! After a cold morning start to Saturday, highs will turn around to the 40s and lower 50s. A warmer morning start on Sunday should lead to even better highs with widespread 50s northeast to lower 60s from Cedar Rapids and points south.

Next week continues to look mainly dry with highs remaining above normal each day.