Another defendant found guilty in Burlington slaying

Another defendant has been convicted in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa.

A Des Moines County jury found Emmanuel Spann guilty Monday of first-degree murder and conspiracy. He'll be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Spann was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus "Peanut" Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother's apartment in Burlington.

The last of the five is a Chicago man, Caesar Davison. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.