Another day in the 80s ahead

Well above normal temperatures will be the continued focus today as highs should go well into the 80s. In some areas, this is about 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Thankfully, the dew points will remain in the low-mid 60s this afternoon offering up only a slightly humid feel. This changes tonight into tomorrow, though.

We'll need to keep our eyes out for storms over northwest Iowa early tomorrow morning that will look to slowly drift east as the morning progresses. At minimum, our northwest zone will be at risk for some morning rainfall. It's possible they may continue even farther east into our other zones as well.

Tomorrow night, that front will more than likely generate a decent storm complex with heavy rain the primary hazard. It's feasible some areas may receive over one inch of rain into Thursday morning.

This wet pattern will continue in this fashion through at least Saturday night or Sunday morning.