Another cold night ahead, nice weekend

Plan on a very nice evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 20s.

Nice weather continues through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A large system will be pushing just to our east Saturday evening and throughout the overnight hours, which could impact our far southeastern counties, but looks like it will be near the Quad Cities and east. More clouds cover on Sunday, but we will stay dry.

Temperatures cool into the mid 40s Monday. A rain and snow mix looks to impact us comes Tuesday and Wednesday and then another cold blast of air behind it. Highs on Halloween only in the upper 30s, but dry with a mix of sun and clouds.