Another cold and quiet day

Plan on another chilly day across eastern Iowa. Look for a few clouds to drift over our area this morning as a warm front makes steady progress our way.

Tomorrow looks to be the warmest of the next 9 days most likely and may be a good opportunity to get a few things done outdoors!

Our Arctic front is still set to hit early next week and a light snow band may accompany the front Sunday night into Monday morning. Amounts around an inch look reasonable at this distance.

Temperatures next week continue to bring a good chance of record cold both Monday and Tuesday along with wind chills at or below zero. This cold air will probably freeze at least the first few inches of the ground next week as well, which is a remarkable thing to do before November 15th. Have a great weekend!