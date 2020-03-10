Another batch of showers passes through Tuesday night

The sun is out, making for a nice March afternoon as highs hit the upper 40s to lower 50s. An area of showers moves through Tuesday night, mainly in areas near and north of Highway 20. Rainfall amounts up to a quarter-inch are possible in northern Iowa. Showers will be more spotty to the south, leading to lighter totals.

Showers are gone by daybreak Wednesday except maybe in the Tri-States. Highs reach the 50s Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Another shower chance arrives Thursday. Highs should mostly be in the 50s, although when the cold front comes through will determine just how warm you get. Gusty winds pick up Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Cooler weather is here this weekend, and there's even a chance of light snow on Saturday.