Another Iowa cemetery vandalized; police investigating

Police are looking for those responsible for vandalizing a cemetery in southern Iowa.

It happened over the weekend at the city cemetery in Leon, about 70 miles south of Des Moines. Police say the vandals tipped over headstones and damaged a veterans' memorial.

Community members tell station KCCI they are coming together to clean up. One woman says it's especially hard for her because her family helped to build the memorial.

"My husband's grandfather's cousin, their club helped build this structure. So a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears went into it," Donna Binning told KCCI. "It's sad when you have to lay someone to rest for someone to destroy memories, it's pretty bad.

This is the second cemetery in Iowa someone vandalized in less than a week. In Manchester, police say someone knocked over 29 headstones last Thursday night at the Oakland Cemetery, causing them to break.





So far, there are no arrests.