Another COVID-19 fatality in Johnson County amid 122 new cases statewide

Another person has died in eastern Iowa from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with dozens of new cases reported, according to state officials.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced three total new fatalities in Iowa from COVID-19, with one an elderly adult 81-year-old or older in Johnson County. In addition, one adult between 61 to 80 years old died in Crawford county, and another of the same age in Madison County.

State officials also announced 122 new cases of the disease, bringing the state's total since the outbreak began to 1,510 cases.

The locations and age ranges of today's new cases are:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)



Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)



Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)



Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

