Another 2019 Oddity

2019 has been unique weather-wise as we know. Here's another one for you.

Christmas Day, as forecast with a high of 53, will be warmer than Thanksgiving (30), Veterans Day (28), Halloween (31), New Year’s Day (30), Valentine's Day (40) and St. Patrick's Day (39). The only other year on record this occurred was 2014. However, the difference-maker is that Christmas this year may also be warmer than Mother's Day. The high was only 50!

There is no record of Christmas being warmer than Mother's Day since reliable records started in the late 1800s.

