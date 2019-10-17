Police say Ankeny man charged after causing father to fall, forcing him to crawl

An Ankeny man is being held on a $50,000 bond after authorities said he caused his 89-year-old father to fall, breaking his ribs.

A criminal complaint from the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Douglas Maier forced his father to crawl around on his hands and knees and only fed him cold, canned corn.

Records show, Maier, 60, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday and charged with dependent adult abuse.

On Oct. 14, the complaint said Maier's father told police his son kicked him in the leg because he was in the way. He also stated his son "steps on his fingers while crawling thinking this was funny.”

The filing shows the father also told his authorities that his son has been cashing his social security checks for the last 25 years.