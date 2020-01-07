Ankeny leaders seek to form city human rights commission

Ankeny leaders are taking steps to form the city's first human rights commission and bring the Des Moines suburb into compliance with state law.

The Des Moines Register reports that City Council members on Monday discussed a draft ordinance for a commission that would include five volunteer members.

Iowa requires cities with more than 29,000 people to have such a human rights agency. Ankeny's population passed that mark more than 15 years ago and now stands at around 65,000.

City Administrator David Jones said city officials learned of the oversight only a few months ago.