15 animals found dead in Sumner home, but 14 rescued to be up for adoption soon

Authorities found 15 dead animals and rescued 14 others from a property in Bremer County.

More than a dozen animals were rescued from a home in Sumner.

Sumner Police responded to 611 East First Street on Sunday. Neighbors in the area reported concerns about the well-being of those animals. Tonight, authorities said criminal charges are pending.

Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids and the Humane Society of America helped get the animals out of the Sumner home.

"There was no ventilation, there was no natural lighting, we didn't see any fresh water, we saw very little food,” Preston Moore, State Director of the Humane Society of the United States, said.

Sumner Police called Moore for help with the investigation.

"It was terrible," Moore said. "There were feces on almost every surface on the building, there was trash everywhere. And unfortunately, the living and dead animals were loose in the building. There was nothing separating them."

Moore connected with the shelter for help with rescuing the animals. In total, they found nine dogs and five cats alive. Shelter staff said the cats were very sick. Each is anemic.

"For me that it's one of the worst cases, in not necessarily the number of cats but the condition of cats and the number of deceased in building,” Crystal McGuire, cat program coordinator, said.

The animals are by no means afraid of humans, which makes helping them even easier. The goal now is for each to put on more weight. After that, they'll be able to be put up for adoption.

Shelter staff expects applications for adoption will be put out next week, for at least the dogs. They also say they're accepting puppy pads and monetary donations to help with the rescue.

More information on Last Hope Animal Rescue can be found at their website.