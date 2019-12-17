Animal shelters, local businesses seeing success in partnership to foster cats for adoption

Local animal shelters are pushing local businesses to serve as foster homes to help with overcrowding at area animal shelters.

Leash on Life is fostering Sansa at their North Liberty location. Ownership said so far, they have seen four cats adopted through their foster partnership with area shelters. Photo: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center has been looking for partner businesses to help cats find permanent homes, and the shelter said the program has been working well to this point.

One North Liberty business said they, too, have noticed the success.

Laurie Smith, the owner of Leash on Life, admits she has found a new form of entertainment over the last couple weeks when she goes in to work; the entertainer is a cat named Sansa.

Sansa is serving as a temporary mascot while she is at the store. She arrived a couple of weeks ago as part of a foster program, where area shelters ask businesses to take a cat to help it get adopted.

"This is going to be our fifth cat that we've had up for adoption and we just keep them until they get a home," Smith said. "We had one that was here for about two and a half months, customers got to know them by name and we're coming in and saying 'Hi, Priscilla, how are you?' When she went home they were both glad and sad at the same time."

Smith said the store alternates between the shelter in Iowa City and in Washington to help cats find their permanent home.

Staff at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center have been pushing the foster program for local businesses in recent months. So far, the staff there said the foster program has helped find homes for more than 10 cats.

"[We] have a larger outreach in the community, make new friends, and spread the word a little bit," Lisa Bragg, the Program Director for the Iowa City shelter, said.

Smith admitted she may have gone above and beyond with her display at the pet store, constructing her own extension for cats to wander that goes all the way up a wall of the business, leading to the front window of the business. There, the cats can look out the window from another space.

"It was fun, and it gave the cats more exercise, more engagement, and they can just look out the front window and watch the parking lots for us," Smith said. "We kind of have our own little guard cat looking out the front window."

That fun approach is with the intention of avoiding overcrowding at the shelter.

"Overcrowding is a serious issue," Smith said. "There's more cats out there in the world than there's wonderful homes for them. And they are wonderful cats. And we just want to be a small part of helping finding homes one cat at a time."

Businesses do not have to be in Iowa City to participate, they can be anywhere in Johnson County. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact Bragg at (319) 356-5295 or e-mail Bragg. The only businesses that cannot participate are food service-related due to health regulations.

Businesses interested can also contact Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington.