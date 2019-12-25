Eastern Iowa Animal shelter made sure their rescue dogs were remembered on Christmas

A shelter in Cedar Rapids wanted to make sure its canines were not forgotten on Christmas. Every year ‘Dogs Forever’ asks people to buy presents for their dogs.

The dogs get to open the presents and play with them on Christmas morning. People got them toys, food, and clothing.

It's becoming a yearly tradition at ‘Dogs Forever.’ Organizers want to make sure dogs who do not have a home yet, still have a Merry Christmas.

“Some of them have been here a long time and they all deserve a Christmas just like everyone else,” said Linda Reynolds, board member at the shelter. “Of course our ultimate goal is to get them a home for Christmas. Since these dogs don't have a home at Christmas. We are really happy to be here to help them celebrate."

Dogs Forever is open Saturday mornings from 10-2. All of the dogs are available for adoption. They can be reached by phone at 319-320-5522.

