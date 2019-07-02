Animal rehab center overrun with bras after appeal to help turtles

A wildlife rehabilitation center is receiving dozens of bra donations from across the country after a Facebook post went viral.

Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary in Independence is using the clasps on bras to heal broken turtle shells. Since the social media post exploded last week, they're still getting boxes of bras every day from 17 states. They've even had people reach out from Canada and the United Kingdom.

Using the clasps from old bras is a new trick for helping turtles, and it all started as a creative way to recycle.

"My family and friends literally call me McGyver," Tracy Belle, owner of Wildthunder, said. "We had a turtle with a cracked shell, and most of us have old bras laying around, and I just used what we had."

Wildthunder only has one turtle in need of old bra straps right now. They will be keeping part of the donations for future animals, and they are reaching out to other rehabilitation centers to pass on the rest.

If you would like to donate, you can send mail to 2584 Henley Ave. Independence, Iowa. 50644 or email them here with any questions. They are also accepting donations of flat sheets, bath towels, non-clumping clay cat litter, and medical supplies.