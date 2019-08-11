Animal Control offers low cost clinic

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control held low-cost rabies and microchip clinic Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:00.

It offered rabies vaccines for only $10, and microchip identification for $20. Cedar Rapids Municipal Code requires pets older than four months to be up to date on their rabies vaccinations. The deal made it easy for pet owners to keep their animals safe and healthy at a more affordable price than going to a veterinarian.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control Program Manager Diane Webber says she recommends pet owners microchip their animals because there’s always a risk tags will get damaged, fade, or even fall off collars. If a lost pet has a microchip ID, getting them home is much easier.

“If we happen to find an animal at large or lost that has a microchip, we can get it right home to you. We don’t have to bring it to the shelter, as long as we’re able to get in touch with you,” says Webber. Animal Care and Control usually hosts events like this twice a year.

