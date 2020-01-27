Angered by transgender flag at capitol, Iowa GOP lawmakers seek limits

FILE - In this Monday, May 2, 2016 file photo, an example of the flag representing the transgender community flies next to the Massachusetts state flag and a U.S. flag in front of Boston City Hall. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Angered by a flag observing Transgender Day that briefly flew over the Iowa Capitol, Republican lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would limit the types of flags state and local governments can display.

Republicans on Monday moved the bill from a subcommittee to a full committee for consideration. It would allow only the flag of the United States, state of Iowa, a prisoner of war/missing in action flag and a flag of the city, county or school district from being flown at government buildings.

A flag observing Transgender Day flew over the Capitol for less than five minutes in November.

 