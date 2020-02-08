Anger and virus cases grow in China with 722 total deaths

The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722, as the ruling Communist Party faces anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says a 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American fatality of the outbreak.

China’s government says another 3,399 people had been diagnosed over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines, and raising the total number of cases to 34,546.

Three more cruise ship passengers were diagnosed with the virus in Japan for a total of 64.

