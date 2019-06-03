Anamosa's city clerk arrested for second OWI following weekend crash

Anamosa's City Clerk Tamara Coons was arraigned on OWI charges Monday morning following a weekend crash in Marion.

Tamara Coons, 56, of Anamosa (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Court records say Coons had a blood alcohol level of .22 following the accident for this latest offense.

The crash happened Sunday in the 4000 block of highway 13 in Marion. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says three cars with six people in them were involved.

This is not Coons' first alleged OWI in Iowa. Coons was convicted in December of OWI last year in Jones County. In that case, the complaint against her notes she had a blood alcohol level of .167 and that she was "argumentative" and asked sheriff's deputies to "just shoot her and get this over with."

One of those involved in Sunday's crash, a 23-year-old woman from Manchester named Bailey Lubben, spoke with I9 about what happened to her over the phone.

"The car was all crunched up because we got hit from behind and then hit the car in front of us so the doors wouldn't open," said Lubben. "Someone was able to get our door opened and so then I crawled out got my brother out and then my dad crawled out."

Lubben says she, her brother and father needed to be treated at the hospital for their injuries and will require future treatment.

Lubben says she and her family are grateful to fellow motorists who helped in the aftermath of the crash.

I9 asked Anamosa's City Administrator Jacob Sheridan about Coon's current employment status. He in return sent I9 the following statement:

"The City of Anamosa is aware of the incident that you described, but at this time we are still gathering information. Once a decision has been made, that will be communicated according to advice from our legal counsel."

Coons is also facing charges for failure to stop in assured clear distance and open container. Coons is scheduled to be back in court on June 21st.