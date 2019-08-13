Anamosa woman found dead in Iowa field leaves behind four children

The mother of an Anamosa woman found dead in Henry County said her daughter leaves behind four children under the age of 10.

Brandy Mae Shepherd-Margita, 29, of Anamosa, was found in a field on Friday, August 9, near the 1200 block of Iowa Highway 78, according to authorities. That's west of Wayland, Iowa.

Brandy's mother, Heather Brokaw told Davenport station KWQC her daughter had been missing for a week before police contacted her Friday.

She shared the news on Facebook the next day.

“They found Brandy’s body in a field in southeast Iowa yesterday. My baby girl is gone.”

“Brandy leaves behind four small children who she loved with all of her heart,” Brokaw told KWQC.

Brokaw said investigators have not yet told her basic details of the case such as Brandy’s cause of death.

“It’s under investigation is all I know," she said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in the case along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Brokaw is now caring for Shepherd’s children, aged 9, 5, 3, and 11 months.