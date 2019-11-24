Anamosa teen plugging into community need to share holiday cheer, and feed the hungry

For the third year now, Drew Pate is brightening up a corner of his community with a holiday light display.

Drew Pate's light display on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

It's more than just sparkling lights set to music. He's making light work of helping to feed the hungry in Jones County.

It all started as a Christmas wish.

“That's what I asked for, for Christmas, was a controller, so I could program the lights myself,” Pate said.

The fifteen-year-old got his inspiration from another yard display.

“We went up to Center Point-Urbana to a light display there called Blue Creek Christmas Lights, and I was just fascinated by it,” Pate explained.

Now, Drew and his dad put up more than 23,000 lights that are also programmed to Christmas music. It's a chance for father and son to bond.

“He's a busy kid, so we've got to work around his schedule to make sure we get things taken care of that needs to get done in the yard, and he's got to take care of his schoolwork, and all his extracurricular activities,” said Drew’s dad, Doug.

The two start the Christmas display show the day after Halloween. They program every tenth of a second of the songs with software that connects to the light controllers.

The sparkling lights are also a bright spot for the Jones County Food Bank.

“In Jones County, about five years ago, we had anywhere from 80-100 families per month using the food bank, and by last year, it was 100 to 120, and in October, just a month ago, it was over 200 families,” explained Posey Griffin, who volunteers at the food bank.

Whether it's feeding the hungry, or just spreading a little holiday cheer, Doug says the slightly increased electric bill is worth it.

“It's nice to be able to give people something, that if they're having a bad day, they can just come sit out here and brighten up their day,”

The big reveal, when the 23,000 lights are set to music will happen this Friday.