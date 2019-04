Police in Anamosa said warrants have been issued for two suspects accused of vandalizing property in the area.

On March 20, police said they got several calls about businesses, homes, and cars that were spray painted. Police said they used social media to get tips about the suspects.

During the week of March 31, police said a judge signed warrants for Anthony Padillo, 19, and Hunter Linne, 18.

A mugshot was not immediately available for Padillo.