Anamosa man allegedly reaches 100 mph on chase with Cedar Rapids Police

A man was arrested on Monday for various traffic offenses after police say they led him on a chase through the south side of town.

Larry Lee Truesdell, Jr., 49, of Anamosa, was arrested and charged with attempt to elude, fraudulent use of registration, driving while license under suspension, failure to provide proof of financial liability, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, three counts of speeding, four counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, and other outstanding warrants.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, August 19, a Cedar Rapids Police officer noticed a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle driving southbound on L Street SW, operated by Truesdell. The officer caught up to the motorcycle near the intersection of L Street SW and Wilson Avenue SW, and discovered its plates were registered to a different type of motorcycle.

The officer tried to pull the motorcycle over on southbound Interstate 380 which led to Truesdell allegedly trying to escape at a high rate of speed. Police said he reached a speed of 90 mph in a 65 mph zone near the interchange with 33rd Avenue SW and Interstate 380.

Truesdell took the exit ramp toward U.S. Highway 30 eastbound and Kirkwood Boulevard SW, continuing on to Kirkwood Boulevard, according to police. He allegedly reached a speed of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on that street.

Police said Truesdell cut through the Kirkwood Community College campus, eventually reaching C Street SW, heading south. In the 8000 block of C Street, he allegedly reached a speed of 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. Shortly after, in the 9000 block, the engine in the motorcycle apparently failed, leading to the chase to end in the 9100 block of C Street.

Truesdell is being held at the Linn County Jail.