Anamosa has fired its city clerk following her arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated over the weekend.

Tamara Coons, 56, of Anamosa (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Tamara Coons, 56, was arrested for drunk driving on Sunday following a crash in Marion. Investigators say she had a blood alcohol level of .22 at the time of her arrest.

Anamosa's city administrator confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that Coons is no longer a city employee.