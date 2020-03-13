Anamosa assisted living center asking people to 'share love, not germs'

With the spread of the coronavirus, assisted living centers and other facilities across the country are limiting, and in many cases restricting, visitors. One facility in Anamosa is asking people to send messages to their residents.

Their message: 'Share love, not germs'

The Anamosa Care Center and Woodland Park Assisted Living posted a video Facebook Thursday asking family, friends and the community to send messages to their residents.

Each afternoon residents are gathering to read and watch the messages being sent in while visitation is being limited.



