Anamosa Police and Fire Departments look at what's next after failed bond referendum

The Anamosa Police Department said it needs to start working on a plan B after the community overwhelmingly said “no” to a new police station and additions to the fire department.

Damage on the wall at the Anamosa Police Department. Voters rejected a bond issue on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, that would have paid for a new police station. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

25% of voters in the Tuesday referendum vote supported a plan that would let the police department move out of a former library that now serves as police headquarters. It needed 60% support to pass.

People we spoke with who voted no or didn’t vote at all said they didn’t want to raise taxes and the two projects being lumped into 1 vote seemed like too much.

Anamosa Police Chief Jeremiah Hoyt explained that the 117-year-old building has a lot of issues: the roof leaks, the basement floods when it rains, the heating and cooling system is out of date.

When the town got a new library, the police department moved into the historic facility temporarily. Even though it’s been 15 years, the loss at the polls still wasn’t a shock.

“We knew it could go either way," Hoyt said. “I’m not surprised by the results because we knew it could go one way or another. I’m disappointed because it’s like being near the finish line and you’re just really hoping to see that happen and then not being able to cross the finish line.”

Hoyt said there is not a timeline on when a new plan will be brought forward.