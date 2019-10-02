An 'orchestrated' performance: student serves as conductor for University of Iowa orchestra

Hundreds of students from Iowa City schools had the chance to see the University of Iowa's Orchestra perform, but one student had the chance to lead it.

Takiyah Lewis conducts the University of Iowa orchestra on October 2, 2019. It was part of the Symphony Goes to School program through the ICCSD Foundation. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Fourth-grader Takiyah Lewis auditioned for the opportunity to lead the orchestra. During a field trip on Wednesday, she earned that chance in front of hundreds of other students.

It was part of the Symphony Goes to School program through the Iowa City Community School District Foundation, where students can see University of Iowa students perform. This was the first year a student got the chance to lead the orchestra.

In an earlier performance Wednesday, fellow fourth grader Bruno Serrano Villacampa was also given the chance to lead the orchestra.

Lewis said on a scale of one to ten, she believes she earned a ten as far as her conductor's performance. The round of applause that followed her lead would have agreed.

Teachers and organizers said the lesson today is bigger than music.

"They get to feel and experience some different types of culture they might not be able to experience from where they're from," Drew Landolt, a fourth-grade teacher at Grant Wood Elementary School, said. "And getting to come down and see the University students gives them something to maybe look forward to later on in life."

Organizers said they hope to introduce students to classical music and inspire more kids to get into music.