An additional 655 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Iowa reported Thursday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced an additional 655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 11,058 in Iowa.

A vehicle in Waterloo at a TestIowa location for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

IDPH also reported 12 more deaths for a total of 231.

66,427 Iowans have been tested and 4,266 have recovered.

The governor visited President Trump yesterday in Washington DC. During the meeting, Governor Reynolds discussed iowa's testing initiative. She says increased testing in the state is part of the decision to continue reopening.

She believes that with the process Iowans will be able to monitor their own health and help identify hotspots or clusters.

On Wednesday Gov. Reynolds also announced she was easing some restrictions in the 22 counties that had them extended earlier than anticipated.