An Inmate at Clarinda Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is a male adult between the ages of 18 and 40, and had been at the prison for several months. Officials said he has been recovering in isolation since notifying staff that he was not feeling well on April 25.

Staff said so far he has reported mild symptoms.

Staff at the facility also placed the unit where the inmate was residing into quarantine status until receiving the results of the test.

The facility said it will work with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab to do additional testing of inmates and staff at the facility in response to this news.

The department has an outline of steps to follow in regard to COVID-19 that can be found here. Other questions can be directed to a hotline available Monday through Friday during business hours at (515) 373-5457.