An Eastern Iowa woman is raising money to fund daughter's medical procedure for incurable disease

Meagan Rockwell’s 2-year-old daughter Tobin was diagnosed with an incurable rare disease known as Canavan. Canavan damages the nerves in the brain and stops development. Tobin was diagnosed when she was three months old.

On Saturday, Rockwell hosted “Set it for Tobin”, a beach volleyball tournament at Sandlot Sports in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s so amazing to see everyone that came out to support us and help my little baby,” she said.

Rockwell said the family has raised about $150 thousand. All of that money will eventually be sent to researchers in Massachusetts to fund data that would eventually lead to the FDA approving a procedure.

“There is a chance this procedure might not even work,” she said. “We are basically giving them our kids and saying please help our babies.”

Rockwell and eight other families are working to raise the $2.5 million. It is due by the end of September.

“As the kids get older there is a chance the procedure won’t work anymore,” she said. “After so much white matter in the brain has been damaged it can’t regenerate. Tobin is at an age where her brain is still developing. If we can get her this procedure she might one day be able to ride a bike, walk, and say, mommy or daddy.”

Rockwell said if they miss the deadline at the end of the month it would be another 3-6 months before they can try again.

