The Iowa Department of Transportation revealed its plans to build a new interchange along Interstate 380 at Tower Terrace Road just north of Hiawatha.

An Additional interchange at Interstate 380 and Tower Terrace Road could mean more than just changes in traffic patterns

Those with the Iowa DOT said by doing so it would reduce the amount of traffic at the Boyson and Blairsferry intersections, but it’s going to take some getting used to.

“It looks confusing,” said Charlotte Brown of Toddville.

Brown said she travels that stretch of road every day. The plans are to build what the DOT calls a “Diverging Diamond Interchange.” People who would want to turn right on to the interstate would do so as normal, but in order to go through the intersection or make a left on to the interstate, the driver would switch to the opposite side of the road.

“I think it would help traffic to flow better,” Brown said. “It is going to be quite confusing.”

Cathy Cutler with the Iowa DOT said it does take some time to learn how the interchange will work. A concrete barrier, as well as traffic control signs, will help guide people through safely, but more changes could be coming to the Tower Terrace area.

“Getting the connectivity down between I-380 and Highway 13 is also going to help County Home Road and be another East and West connection in the county, said Cutler.

Those with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said with this growth could also mean economic development. A spokesperson for Hy-Vee said they will be closing the store at Collins Road and building a new one along C Avenue and Tower Terrace in the future.

“I expect more businesses will come to the area,” said Brown.

Whatever the future may hold, Brown said she’s going to have to see it for herself.

“It’s going to take a lot of getting used to,” she said. “That’s such as busy intersection. I am very leery of it.”

Cutler said the project will start in July of this year. It is expected to be completed in 2022-2023.

