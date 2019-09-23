Ames police issue safety alert after woman is stabbed three times

The Ames Police Department sent a safety alert out to the community on its Facebook page regarding an ongoing threat.

Ames police tell station KCCI the victim was out running Sunday when she stopped to send a text. She was then hit in the head and stabbed three times. It all happened around 7:45 p.m. on Carroll Avenue near Bandshell Park, which is near downtown.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a dark shirt with lettering.

Police called the attack "very concerning."

Anyone who has information about what happened is urged to call police at 515-239-5133.