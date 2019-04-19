5-month-old puppy found stabbed in Iowa dumpster looking for new owner

An Iowa man is accused of leaving an injured puppy in an Ames dumpster.

Police said they found a German Shepard puppy in a dumpster with a stab wound in its side just before 11:45 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to a vet clinic for treatment.

On Thursday, the puppy was taken to the Ames Animal Shelter.

Officers found the puppy's owner, 20-year-old Rashidi D. Simba, of Ames. He was charged with animal torture.

The Ames Animal Shelter posted a video of the puppy 'Moose' on Facebook. He got the name 'Moose' because was found with a stuffed moose in the dumpster.

The shelter said he continues to improve each day.

The shelter said care for Moose will cost thousands of dollars, and they're looking for donations.

"To make a contribution, please send a check to our mailing address at Ames Animal Shelter, 515 Clark Avenue, Ames, Iowa, 50010. Credit card donations are accepted over the telephone by calling 515.239.5530. Donations can also be made directly at the Animal Shelter. The Ames Animal Shelter does not have an online method to receive donations but does have a wish list on Amazon. Every donation helps. If you are not able to donate, please share with your friends and family," according to the shelter's Facebook page.

Applications are also being taken to adopt Moose.