Ames police: Cedar Rapids man wanted on attempted murder charge following shooting

Authorities in central Iowa are looking for a Cedar Rapids man they say fired a gun at two people sitting inside a McDonald's.

Ames police say 20-year-old Demarcus Stokes is considered armed and dangerous. He's wanted on an attempted murder charge. Police say he fired through the window of the McDonald's on Duff Avenue in Ames around 10:45 Sunday night.

No one was hurt.

Police believe Stokes may be in a gray, 2001 Chevy Suburban with license plate G-N-P-480.

Anyone with information can call 9-1-1.