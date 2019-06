An Ames church is showing off a new LGBTQ pride banner.

The previous banner at Ames United Church of Christ was ripped down and burned earlier this month.

Pictures in a Facebook post from the church feature a rainbow banner with the words "God is Love."

Police have a charged a man with tearing down the original banner then burning it outside of a gentlemen's club.

Court records show Adolfo Martinez is facing arson hate crime charges.