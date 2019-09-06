Ames, Iowa City make list of "30 Best College Towns in America"

Two cities home to universities in the state of Iowa are considered some of the Best College Towns in America.

According to 24-7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion company, Ames is in the number one spot. Rounding out the top three are Bloomington, Indiana and College Station, Texas is number three.

Iowa City came in at number 7.

24/7 came to the findings using U-S Census information, along with graduation information and education statistics

Click here to read the full report from 24/7

