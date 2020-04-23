America's SBDC Iowa announces new social media campaign to support small businesses

America's SBDC Iowa has announced a new social media campaign to support local businesses beginning on April 26.

It's called "Support Small Businesses 5 Day Challenge," and it involves a six-part video series with daily challenges through May 1. The challenges include tagging small businesses on social media, purchasing gift cards, writing online reviews, and sending caring messages to small business owners.

“America’s SBDC Iowa’s campaign began as an idea from our North Central Iowa SBDC office,” State Director Lisa Shimkat said. “It was developed further, and we reached out to statewide partners, as well as other Small Business Development Centers across the nation to promote the campaign. We’re excited to share a way for everyone to support all types of small businesses from the safety of their home. Our hashtag for the campaign also has an encouraging message of #Back2Biz.”

You can access the campaign on the Iowa SBDC website by clicking here, or by visiting the Iowa SBDC Facebook page.