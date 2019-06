Organizers for America's River Festival in Dubuque said they are adjusting the ZYN Main Stage entertainment schedule.

The changes are due to the potential for rain.

Elizabeth Mary is moved to 6:30 p.m., Blaw Hawk at 8 p.m and Clint Black at 9:30 p.m.

All other activities have not been impacted, officials said. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Click or tap here for more information, or call 800.798.8844 with questions.