Americans without bank accounts must wait for federal checks

Millions of dollars in federal relief payments are flowing into taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit.

In this April 24, 2020, photo, people maintain social distancing and wear face masks due to COVID-19 concerns, while waiting to enter a check cashing service center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. While millions of U.S. workers have already received a quick relief payment from the federal treasury through direct deposit, millions of others without traditional bank accounts must wait weeks for paper checks. Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get many of those who are unbanked into the formal financial system. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

But Americans without bank accounts have to wait weeks more to receive paper checks. Many of them are among the nation's poorest families.

Advocates for the poor say this is an opportunity to get so-called unbanked Americans into the formal financial system.

Advocates are also concerned that when the checks do come there will be long lines at check-cashing businesses. Those lines could pose a risk to public health during the coronavirus pandemic.