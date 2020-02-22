American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer

Players on the U.S. women's national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The damages were revealed in a slew of court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a scheduled May trial. The women's national team sued the federation last year alleging unequal pay and treatment than players on the men's national team.

Among the dozens of documents were the separate collective bargaining agreements of the U.S. men's and women's teams.