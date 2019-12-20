American Red Cross hosts holiday blood drive

Two groups in Eastern Iowa want people to consider giving the gift of blood for the Christmas holiday.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive on Friday at the Marriott on Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids. The Red Cross will be sending an email to let people know what hospital their blood goes to.

Organizers need all blood types, but especially universal Type O blood. They say the holiday season sees a drop in donations because of how busy people get, how sick they feel, and that the weather can keep them away.

Judy Faas with the American Red Cross said, "The need for blood is every single day. Every two seconds someone needs blood."

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Cedar Rapids is also hosting a blood drive on December 20th. It's from 2-6 at their Lindale Crossing Donor Center at 4828 1st Avenue Northeast.