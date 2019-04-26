American Red Cross and local fire crews give away free smoke detectors

‘Sound the Alarm’ kicks-off in the Cedar Rapids area tomorrow. It’s a national event that aims to educate families on the importance of having functioning smoke detectors in homes.

Smoke alarms are often forgotten about once installed in homes, but fire officials said ensuring you not only have smoke detectors but that they’re actually working, can save your life.

“I have been in homes throughout Cedar Rapids, last year 174 homes and almost nine out of ten either didn’t have functioning smoke alarms or they were out of date,” said Julie Popelka, the Public Education Specialist for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

On Saturday, they’ll be going door-to-door in at-risk neighborhoods to install around three-thousand free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing detectors, and educate families about fire prevention.

“Across the nation since October 2014, there are 582 documented lives saved from our program. Fifteen of those lives are right here in Iowa,” said Harvey Johnson President of Humanitarian Services at the American Red Cross.

The National Fire Prevention and Awareness organization says sixty-five percent of house fire deaths happen in homes without alarms. In fact, of the 56 residential fires in Cedar Rapids this year, only 14 had working detectors present.

“It can be a life or death situation. Without a smoke alarm going off in the middle of the night, you’re not going to hear it, you’re going to sleep through, it and it’s the smoke that’s probably going to get to the person,” said Popelka.

Popelka said it's ideal to have a dual sensor alarm that detects both smoke and heat. She said there are alarms suited for those who are blind or hearing impaired, as well. But above everything, make sure your alarms are working.

"You should test them about once a month. Check, make sure that the battery is functioning and change those batteries once a year," said Popelka.

The Red Cross has set up a website for those who can't afford or are unable to install an alarm on their own, click here.