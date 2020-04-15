American Heart Association concerned about potential link between teen tobacco use and risk for COVID-19 complications

The American Heart Association says they're seeing a potential link between tobacco use among teens and risk for COVID-19 complications.

One in four high school students vapes, but there is fresh concern about the impact vaping has in regards to the pandemic.

As far as the number of teens vaping right now, they expect them to stay steady for the most part, but they are still collecting data on that. The Communications Director says the COVID-19 situation has made things more complicated.

They are still unsure how these products affect the long term health of teens, but they do know that tobacco use does not make things better for teens who may be infected with the virus.

“Right now with COVID-19, one of the things we do know is that use of tobacco products can possibly contribute to some of the potentially life-threatening complications we're seeing with the disease," Chrissy Meyer, communications director for the American Heart Association, said. "That is one of the underlying health risk factors, and there has been some question about if we're seeing young people who have been using these products more adversely affected by the virus. We just don't know."

Meyer said that's why they are investing into more research, including a recently-announced $2.5 million investment into understanding how the virus affects people with underlying health issues like heart disease and stroke.

Meyer said parents should use this time to start having conversations with kids about tobacco use, including vaping. They've also launched online lessons for middle and high schoolers regarding prevention.