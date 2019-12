Amelia, Oliver are top baby names in 2019 at UnityPoint hospitals

Amelia is 2019's most popular name for baby girls born at UnityPoint Health hospitals in eastern Iowa. Oliver was popular among boy names. The list comes from names at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Allen Hospital in Waterloo and Finley Hospital in Dubuque.

Here are the most popular names among all of the UnityPoint hospitals in 2019:

Top ten girl’s names

1. Amelia

2. Charlotte

3. Everleigh/Everly

4. Olivia

5. Harper

6. Emma

7 Eleanor

8. Ava

9. Nora

10. Aria

Top ten boy’s names

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Grayson/Greyson

4. Owen

5. Henry

6. Maverick

7. Jackson/Jaxson

8. Wyatt

9. Lincoln

10. Dax/Daxton

Here's the break down by hospital:

St. Luke's Hospital

Girls

1. Amelia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Everleigh

5. Avery

6. Olivia

7. Eleanor

8. Nora

9. Isabella

10. Hazel

Boys

1. Liam

2. Jackson/Jaxson

3. Owen

4. Oliver

5. Finnley

6. Henry

7. Daxton/Dax

8. Lincoln

9. Grayson/Greyson

10. Landon

Allen Hospital

Girls

1. Harper

2. Everleigh/Everly

3. Hayden

4. Lily

5. Violet

6. Ellie

7. Ava

8. Olivia

9. Aria

10. Hailey

Boys

1. Oliver

2. Jaxson

3. James

4. Ethan

5. Henry

6. Nolan

7. Liam

8. Maverick

9. Ezra

10. Gabriel

Finley Hospital

Girls

1. Amelia (Top 3 names tied)

1. Charlotte

1. Lyla

2. Teagan

3. Cora

4. Violet

5. Ava

6. Lillian

7. Eleanor

8. Scarlett

9. Emma

10. Willow

Boys

1. Maverick

2. Wyatt

3. Elijah

4. Noah

5. Carson

6. Owen

7. Grayson/Greyson

8. Jax

9. Wesley

10. Theodore

According to BabyCenter Sophia was the most popular girl's name in the United States. Liam was also most popular on the national scale.