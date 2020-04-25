Ambulance helps with four-year-old's birthday parade

Area Ambulance made a special appearance in one Cedar Rapids neighborhood Saturday afternoon. This time there was no emergency, just the chance to help celebrate a four-year-old's birthday.

Leo Dullea turned four on Thursday, but because of social distancing, he wasn't able to have a traditional birthday party. So, Leo's parents brought the party right outside their door.

Area Ambulance Agency and family friends paraded by the house, honking and dropping gifts along the way. Area Ambulance also gifted Leo with his own toy ambulance. Leo's parents say this birthday will be one he remembers for years to come.

"All he wanted was friends, so then we had a card shower and then this happened and we saw something on Facebook with the fire department and ambulance, so we got a hold of them and they said yes,” Melissa Dullea, Leo’s mom said.

Area Ambulance's Director of Operations says it's important to stay visible in the community while trying to bring joy to others during this time.