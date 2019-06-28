Ambulance struck while repairing flat tire on I-380

A University of Iowa Ambulance was struck while repairing a flat tire along the side of Interstate 380 Friday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to I-380 near Mile Marker 58, where they found the ambulance on the median shoulder with a flat tire. The ambulance was then hit from behind by a 2014 Ford F150.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Livingston of Waterloo then collided with a camper being towed in the outside lane after hitting the ambulance.

The ambulance was carrying a patient at the time that was transported to a local hospital. Livingston sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene. The driver of the ambulance and the vehicle transporting the camper were not hurt.