Ambulance driver cited in East Dubuque crash

Police have cited the driver of an ambulance that was involved in a fatal East Dubuque crash about a year ago.

The East Dubuque Police Department.

Police cited Jack Dillman, 20 of Dubuque, for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for improper lane usage. Police say in April last year, Dillman was driving an ambulance that rear-ended a semi on the Julien Dubuque Bridge. The semi was stopped due to construction.

The crash killed the passenger in the ambulance, 34-year-old Steven Werner. Dillman was injured.