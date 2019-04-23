Ambulance driver cited in East Dubuque crash

EAST DUBUQUE, IL (KCRG) -- Police have cited the driver of an ambulance that was involved in a fatal East Dubuque crash about a year ago.
The East Dubuque Police Department.
Police cited Jack Dillman, 20 of Dubuque, for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for improper lane usage. Police say in April last year, Dillman was driving an ambulance that rear-ended a semi on the Julien Dubuque Bridge. The semi was stopped due to construction.
The crash killed the passenger in the ambulance, 34-year-old Steven Werner. Dillman was injured.