Amazon’s Alexa will allow you to make donations to presidential campaigns

This Wednesday, March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Updated: Thu 4:20 PM, Sep 19, 2019

(CNN) – Amazon will soon make it easier for you to donate to a 2020 presidential candidate.

Starting next month, users of the voice-controlled home assistant Alexa will be able to dictate their donations to a 2020 campaign.

The minimum donation will be $5. The most you can donate will be $200.

The feature will only work if the campaign you choose has signed up to receive donations.

Amazon said candidates will be able to sign up for contributions starting Thursday.

